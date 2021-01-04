Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $145.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $312.80. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after buying an additional 299,237 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 280,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

