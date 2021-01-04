Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $312.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

