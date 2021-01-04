Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $145.74 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $312.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.