Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $7.75. Ashford shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

