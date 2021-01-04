Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $7.75. Ashford shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

