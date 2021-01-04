Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $7.75. Ashford shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 404 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

About Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

