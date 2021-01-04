Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Insider Buys £4,850.70 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) insider Jerome Booth bought 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) stock opened at GBX 140.74 ($1.84) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.76. The firm has a market cap of £95.21 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.81 ($1.84).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

