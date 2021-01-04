Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $195.15

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.15 and last traded at $193.44, with a volume of 7411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASHTY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average is $151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

