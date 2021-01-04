Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,535.00

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,535 ($46.19) and last traded at GBX 3,535 ($46.19), with a volume of 110335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,438 ($44.92).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,280.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,887.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

