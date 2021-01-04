AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,533 ($98.42) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,858.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,300.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

