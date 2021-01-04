Atari Token (ATRI) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $70,467.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00314229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

ATRI is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

