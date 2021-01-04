Atari Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.23 Million (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $74,221.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00337536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023876 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

Buying and Selling Atari Token

Atari Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.