Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.85

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVIR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

