Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.85

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVIR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.
Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.