Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $83,081.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $3,645,039. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

