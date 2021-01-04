ATLANT (ATL) Hits Market Cap of $836,232.87

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 55.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a total market cap of $836,232.87 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00335184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023991 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

