ATLANT (ATL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,092.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 47.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 61.5% against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. ATLANT has a market cap of $852,828.53 and $3,092.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00314229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023156 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

