Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Director Frank Russell Ellett Acquires 1,000 Shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00.

AUB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.40. 351,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,345. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $37.56.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.