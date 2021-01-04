Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.19

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.19 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 85209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATLKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

