ATN (ATN) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $927,818.26 and approximately $21,832.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATN has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Hotbit, RightBTC and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00260860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00524785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00282069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00051108 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BigONE, Hotbit and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.