AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

NYSE T opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

