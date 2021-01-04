Attila (ATT) Price Tops $0.12

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Attila token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Attila has a market cap of $53.98 million and approximately $525,218.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00042861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00330978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

