Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.59 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 51.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. BMO Capital Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of ACB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,559,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135,499. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

