Aurora Reaches Market Cap of $15.44 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $1.34 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023266 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

