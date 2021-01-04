Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.80. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

