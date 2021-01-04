Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.58. The company had a trading volume of 69,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,956. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

