AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $20.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.05 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,381 shares of company stock worth $9,317,383. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

