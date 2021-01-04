Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.82

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.82 and last traded at $155.30, with a volume of 2114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

