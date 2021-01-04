Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 982,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 473,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $644.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 5,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.