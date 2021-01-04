Azarga Uranium Corp. (AZZ.TO) (TSE:AZZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (AZZ.TO) (TSE:AZZ)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 515,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 236,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$47.33 million and a P/E ratio of -33.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

About Azarga Uranium Corp. (AZZ.TO) (TSE:AZZ)

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

