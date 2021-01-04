Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 441,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 38,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

