AZZ (AZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZZ stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AZZ has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

A number of research firms have commented on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

