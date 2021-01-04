Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Monday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.57.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

