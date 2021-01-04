Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BCKIF remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.