Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNDSF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.69 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

