Bank of America Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Underperform

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $178.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

