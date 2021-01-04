Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $33.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

