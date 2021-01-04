Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,889.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $57.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,169.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,081.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,824.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,281.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

