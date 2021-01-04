Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKRIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.