Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $25.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $105.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.80 million to $105.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.35 million, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $106.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

BMRC stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

