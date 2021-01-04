Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.95

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 10108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bank OZK by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Bank OZK by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.