Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €185.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €167.10 ($196.59).

EPA RI opened at €156.80 ($184.47) on Monday. Pernod Ricard SA has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.39.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

