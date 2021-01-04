Barclays Increases The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $59.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

BK stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 228,114 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 114.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

