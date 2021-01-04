Barclays Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

