Barclays Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $57.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $43.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

NYSE CMA opened at $55.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $72.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Comerica by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

