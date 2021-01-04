Barclays Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $105.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.