Barclays Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $105.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
