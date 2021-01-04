Barclays Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $36.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

