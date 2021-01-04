BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €50.00 by Nord/LB

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €64.72 ($76.14) on Monday. BASF SE has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €68.49 ($80.58). The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.