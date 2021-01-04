BASIC Achieves Market Cap of $21.03 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. BASIC has a total market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00260860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00524785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00282069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00051108 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

