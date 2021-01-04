Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMWYY. Redburn Partners lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.