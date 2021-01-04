Beacon Price Tops $0.0225 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $11,781.50 and approximately $61.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00280983 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.