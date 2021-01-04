Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.01 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last week, Beam has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,367,080 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

